Zim govt to dock pay of teachers who went on strike

EFF claims slap came after security threat on Malema's lifePolitics
Latest gang-related shooting in CT brings death toll to 6 this weekLocal
Mother of another SA woman detained in China pleads for govt’s helpLocal
Ramaphosa tees off at Presidential Golf ChallengeLifestyle
Knysna fire victims ‘concerned’ about their futureLocal
2 alleged robbers fatally shot in Bryanston & TembisaLocal
IEC to begin final preparations for 2019 general electionsLocal
Five other times the #EFF got violent in ParliamentPolitics
Parliament investigating after EFF MP slaps man at #Sona2019Politics
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps unidentified man in post Sona altercationLocal
Opposition plans surprise for ANC at elections, Ramaphosa extends olive branchPolitics
[OPINION] Sona 2019, a good night for the presidentOpinion
[OPINION] Sona 2019: President Ramaphosa must move beyond the platitudesOpinion
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
Unions to Ramaphosa: 'Don't retrench while saving Eskom'Local
Twitter hammered as user losses overshadow improving financesBusiness
Measures introduced to ignite economic growth paying off, says RamaphosaBusiness
#Sona2019: Ramaphosa details plans to restore confidence in crucial entitiesBusiness
Hawks 'undeterred' by failure to find new evidence in Bosasa scandalBusiness
Hadebe ‘very happy’ with unbundling of EskomBusiness
Matthew Perry is back in therapy
Ramaphosa tees off at Presidential Golf ChallengeLifestyle
Bafta suspends 'Bohemian Rhapsody' director Bryan Singer nominationLifestyle
Prince Harry and Meghan attend armed forces charity awardsLifestyle
Richard Branson says he'll fly to space by JulyWorld
Facebook restructures kids team in quest for youthLifestyle
Michelle Rodriguez says Liam Neeson isn't racistLifestyle
Ariana Grande accuses Grammy producers of 'stifling' creativityLifestyle
[GALLERY] #Sona2019: The best of the red carpetLifestyle
Deadly drug-resistant TB a 'blinking red' global threatLifestyle
Safa threaten legal action on individuals ‘destabilising’ its mandateSport
Micho and Pirates going into Soweto derby on clean slateSport
No extra pressure for title-chasing Liverpool, says AlissonSport
Body from plane wreckage identified as footballer Sala - UK policeSport
Booi: 'This award shows that my hard work pays'Sport
Chris Gayle returns to Windies squad for England ODIsSport
[WATCH] Dros rape accused found mentally fit to stand trialLocal
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps unidentified man in post Sona altercationLocal
[WATCH] Politicians have their say on Sona 2019Politics
[WATCH] Top 5 moments from Sona 2019Politics
[WATCH] 'The government took leadership' - Eskom CEOBusiness
#GloriaCoalMine: Death toll rises to sixLocal
[WATCH] Why Bushiri’s supporters love him so muchLocal
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: I will sing Thuma Mina if EFF wins electionsPolitics
[WATCH] EWN On The Couch: Chester Williams on Varsity Cup & coaching stylesSport
[LISTEN] Bloody brilliant! New emoji to challenge stigma around periodsLifestyle
[LISTEN] What you need to know about menopauseLocal
[LISTEN] Dept puts Valhalla Primary & Hoërskool Driehoek under spotlightLocal
[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'Local
[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friendLocal
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'Lifestyle
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?Local
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
Zim govt to dock pay of teachers who went on strike
The teachers say their industrial action has been widely followed, although the government denies this.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s government says it will dock the pay of teachers who went on strike this week to demand higher wages.
The teachers say their industrial action has been widely followed, although the government denies this.
The head of the Public Service Commission says the government will enforce the principle of no work, no pay.
Vincent Hungwe says there have only been isolated cases of teachers absconding from work.
He says the government will monitor attendance at schools and teachers who don’t show up, will have their wages docked.
Teachers went on strike on Tuesday and the Zimbabwe Teachers Association claims 80% of its members have joined in.
Another union behind the strike, the Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe says their work stoppage is legal and that the government’s threat to deduct wages is null and void.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
Zimbabwe churches try to broker dialogue after opposition snubs Mnangagwa talks7 hours ago
-
17 people killed during Zim crackdown: rights groupone day ago
Zimbabwe opposition boycotts Mnangagwa political dialogueone day ago
Zimbabwe president invites opposition for talks as teachers strike2 days ago
Zimbabwe churches try to broker dialogue after opposition snubs Mnangagwa talks7 hours ago
Sudan's Bashir softens tone dramatically, says reporters to be releasedone hour ago
Protesters rally in Sudan capital in support of detainees18 hours ago
The race for Nigeria's presidency in 20195 hours ago
Zimbabwe opposition boycotts Mnangagwa political dialogueone day ago
17 people killed during Zim crackdown: rights groupone day ago
