Zim govt to dock pay of teachers who went on strike

The teachers say their industrial action has been widely followed, although the government denies this.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s government says it will dock the pay of teachers who went on strike this week to demand higher wages.

The head of the Public Service Commission says the government will enforce the principle of no work, no pay.

Vincent Hungwe says there have only been isolated cases of teachers absconding from work.

He says the government will monitor attendance at schools and teachers who don’t show up, will have their wages docked.

Teachers went on strike on Tuesday and the Zimbabwe Teachers Association claims 80% of its members have joined in.



Another union behind the strike, the Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe says their work stoppage is legal and that the government’s threat to deduct wages is null and void.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)