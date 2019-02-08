Popular Topics
Woman killed in shooting outside Bishop Lavis Court

Muniebah Nuwienhuys was with her twin brother, fetching her four-year-old daughter, when she was caught in the crossfire of suspected gang violence.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A 24-year-old woman has been caught in the crossfire outside Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court in Cape Town.

Muniebah Nuwienhuys was with her twin brother, fetching her four-year-old daughter, when she was caught in the crossfire of suspected gang violence.

Michelle Leibrandt has told Eyewitness News her sister passed away while waiting for an ambulance. Family members were able to speak to her before she took her final breath.

“We heard the shots and ran to have a look, and that’s when we saw her lying outside the Bishop Lavis court. She was on her way to fetch her child from her grandparents when the shot went off.”

On Wednesday, two men were left injured after they were stabbed outside Hermanus Magistrates Court.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

