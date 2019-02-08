Popular Topics
Wits, student leaders to meet amid ongoing protests

Demonstrations flared up on Thursday, where some classes were disrupted and roads leading into the university were blocked.

Private security guards at the University of Witwatersrand on 5 February 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Wits says it will continue talks with student leaders in an attempt to end the ongoing protests at the university.

Demonstrations flared up on Thursday, where some classes were disrupted and roads leading into the university were blocked.

Students are demanding accommodation and that those with historical debt be allowed to register.

Wits University's Shirona Patel says: “We realise we can’t solve this problem by protesting, or security or by bringing the police. We have to negotiate and sit around the table to talk. We hope to do that with the SRC in the coming days.”

WATCH: #WitsHungerStrike: Students embark on a hunger strike

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

