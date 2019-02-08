Wits duo fined for bringing league into disrepute

The pair had been charged for verbally abusing referee Victor Gomes in their 2-0 loss at home in January.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bidvest Wits duo of defender Robyn Johannes and chief executive Jose Ferreira have copped heavy fines for bringing the Premier Soccer League into disrepute in a league encounter against Kaizer Chiefs last month.

Johannes has been fined R100,000 of which R50,000 has been suspended for a period of 24 months unless he is found guilty of a similar offense in that period.

Ferreira has been suspended for four matches, two of which are suspended for a period of 24 hours while the club has copped a R200,000 fine which has been suspended in its entirety for 24 months on condition that the club isn’t found guilty of a similar offense during that period.