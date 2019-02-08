Toll in Brazil dam disaster rises to 157 dead, 182 missing

-
Hadebe ‘very happy’ with unbundling of EskomBusiness
-
Trump stokes Democrats' Virginia turmoil as scandal snares RepublicanWorld
-
Toll in Brazil dam disaster rises to 157 dead, 182 missingWorld
-
Body from plane wreckage identified as footballer Sala - UK policeSport
-
[WATCH] Politicians have their say on Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] Top 5 moments from Sona 2019Politics
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Politicians have their say on Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] Top 5 moments from Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] 'The government took leadership' - Eskom CEOBusiness
-
#GloriaCoalMine: Death toll rises to sixLocal
-
Boom! Ramaphosa’s #Sona2019 good news story is foreign direct investmentBusiness
-
[WATCH] Why the EFF did not disrupt #Sona2019Politics
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Politicians have their say on Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] Top 5 moments from Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] Why the EFF did not disrupt #Sona2019Politics
-
[MUST READ] President Ramaphosa's 2019 SonaLocal
-
#Sona2019 & state capture: Firmer teeth for NPA to deal with serious corruptionPolitics
-
South Africans will go to the polls on 8 MayPolitics
-
[OPINION] Sona 2019: President Ramaphosa must move beyond the platitudesOpinion
-
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
-
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] 'The government took leadership' - Eskom CEOBusiness
-
Boom! Ramaphosa’s #Sona2019 good news story is foreign direct investmentBusiness
-
#Sona2019: Presidential SOE Council will help failing state-owned entitiesBusiness
-
Govt will ensure oil & gas sector regulated properly, says RamaphosaBusiness
-
Ramaphosa announces Eskom to be unbundled into 3 entitiesLocal
-
Employment gets the lion's share of Ramaphosa’s #Sona2019 speechBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Ariana Grande accuses Grammy producers of 'stifling' creativityLifestyle
-
[GALLERY] #Sona2019: The best of the red carpetLifestyle
-
Deadly drug-resistant TB a 'blinking red' global threatLifestyle
-
Pitch Black Afro’s bail bid postponed to secure pathology reportLocal
-
[LISTEN] Bloody brilliant! New emoji to challenge stigma around periodsLifestyle
-
Gabrielle Union: Using a surrogate felt like failingLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift's intruder sentenced to six months in jailLifestyle
-
HBO teases fans with final 'Game of Thrones' season picturesLifestyle
-
Whoopi Goldberg defends Liam Neeson amid racism rowLifestyle
-
Booi: 'This award shows that my hard work pays'Sport
-
Chris Gayle returns to Windies squad for England ODIsSport
-
Spurs to play Arsenal at Wembley as stadium wait goes onSport
-
Wiaan Mulder in Proteas Tests squad for Sri LankaSport
-
Du Toit scoops Player of the Year againSport
-
Solari's Madrid show clear improvement in Clasico drawSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Top 5 moments from Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] 'The government took leadership' - Eskom CEOBusiness
-
#GloriaCoalMine: Death toll rises to sixLocal
-
[WATCH] Why Bushiri’s supporters love him so muchLocal
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: I will sing Thuma Mina if EFF wins electionsPolitics
-
[WATCH] EWN On The Couch: Chester Williams on Varsity Cup & coaching stylesSport
-
[WATCH] Mother of San Souci pupil: 'I'm disappointed'Local
-
[WATCH] It’s all systems go for Sona 2019Local
-
[WATCH] BLF leader: We can't mourn white lives while inequality persistsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Bloody brilliant! New emoji to challenge stigma around periodsLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about menopauseLocal
-
[LISTEN] Dept puts Valhalla Primary & Hoërskool Driehoek under spotlightLocal
-
[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'Local
-
[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friendLocal
-
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?Local
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 17°C
Toll in Brazil dam disaster rises to 157 dead, 182 missing
Those listed as missing are presumed dead, but not yet located under the layers of muddy mining waste released when the tailings dam broke apart in Brumadinho.
SAO PAULO, Brazil - The toll from a dam collapse at a mine in southeast Brazil's Minas Gerais state has risen to 157 deaths after nearly two weeks of searches, with 182 missing, authorities said on Thursday.
Those listed as missing are presumed dead, but not yet located under the layers of muddy mining waste released when the tailings dam broke apart in the town of Brumadinho on 25 January.
In recent days, rescue teams have battled rains which limited their ability to fly helicopters over the area.
Virtually all the dead and missing were workers at the iron ore mine, buried under an avalanche of sludgy mining waste when the dam collapsed above the facility's cafeteria and main administrative area.
Popular in World
-
Body from plane wreckage identified as footballer Sala - UK policeone hour ago
-
Trump stokes Democrats' Virginia turmoil as scandal snares Republicanone hour ago
-
In Brussels, EU gives May glimpse of Brexit hopeone hour ago
-
Russia detains more Jehovah’s Witnesses amid crackdown11 hours ago
-
US poised to carry out first execution of 20198 days ago
-
France recalls Italy envoy as relations plumb new depths12 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.