Teen among 4 killed in Grasmere road crash
The taxi overturned earlier this morning, killing three women and a 13-year-old boy.
JOHANNESBURG - Four commuters have died after the taxi they were travelling in crashed on the N1 highway in Grasmere, south of Johannesburg.
The taxi overturned earlier on Thursday morning, killing three women and a 13-year-old boy.
Eleven other passengers have also been taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
ER24’s Russel Meiring says an investigation is underway. “Paramedics treated the patients and provided some with advanced life support insertions. Once treated, they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care. Details surrounding this incident are not yet known and local authorities were on scene for further investigations.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
