Stronger partnerships needed to tackle WC drought, says DA's Winde

The acting premier was addressing the Diplomatic Corps in Cape Town on Friday reflecting on the last 10 years in government.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance premier candidate and acting Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the drought has been the province's biggest challenge since 2009.

To tackle it, Winde says that stronger partnerships are needed.

If elected into power again, Winde says that public transport and the economy will be prioritised.

“Making our public transport system much more efficient and making sure it works properly because that is the backbone to education, health, and the economy.”

Winde has also promised more funding for programmes that will create safer communities.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)