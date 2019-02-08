Sona slap: Parly ‘outraged and disappointed’ by ‘shameful’ conduct of EFF MP

The EFF says it acted out against a police officer after the event because it believed there was an assassination attempt against its leader, Julius Malema.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament says it did not receive any report of a security threat against any Member of Parliament (MP) ahead of Thursday night’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it acted out against a police officer after the event because it believed there was an assassination attempt against its leader, Julius Malema.

Parliament’s presiding officers say they are outraged and disappointed by the shameful conduct of EFF MP Marshall Dlamini, who has been caught on camera slapping a police officer, who was trying to prevent the lobby of the National Assembly from getting too crowded after MPs exited the chamber.

WATCH: EFF MP slaps an unidentified man in the post-Sona altercation

Warrant Officer Johan Carstens has now opened an assault case after he was attacked.

At least two other officers say that Malema injured them pushing through the cordon.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says: “As the presiding officers, we condemn in the strongest terms the behaviour of the EFF MP, which is inconsistent with what is expected of honourable Members of Parliament, who are supposed to be exemplary at all times.”

He says that Parliament takes security very seriously on this occasion.

“Parliament is a highly guarded area, especially during the State of the Nation Address. Appropriate security measures are in place because that’s one of the rare occasions, where the three arms of the state, very important guests and members of the public converge at the precinct of Parliament.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)