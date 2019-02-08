Sona slap: How Parly deals with poor MP behaviour
CAPE TOWN – From classrooms to the workplace, most environments have rules and procedures to deal with poor behaviour. So how exactly does Parliament deal with unruly Members of Parliament?
On Thursday night, Economic Freedom Fighters MP Marshall Dlamini slapped an unidentified man, said to be a police officer, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2019 State of the Nation Address. The EFF has since released a statement claiming that they were reacting to an alleged threat on party leader Julius Malema's life.
This is not the first time that the red berets have been involved in a violent altercation at Parliament.
Eyewitness News has outlined five other cases involving the red berets, most of which were referred to disciplinary committees.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Friday told EWN that MPs are governed by a code of ethics, known as the “Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interest for Assembly and Permanent Council Members”, along with the Powers and Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.
When an MP is involved in a violent altercation, such as the EFF’s Dlamini, an investigation procedure is started. Parliament on Friday confirmed that its investigation into the latest incident.
Mothapo explained on Friday: "Once a serious allegation of this nature is reported, presiding officers gather or investigate facts and then determine the appropriate committees to refer it to."
When asked whether an EFF MP or any other MP was disciplined for a similar issue, Mothapo said that some cases were referred to the South African Police Service for further investigation, while others were still before parliamentary committees.
The ethics code outlines the "minimum ethical standards of behaviour that South Africans expect of public representatives (MPs), including upholding propriety, integrity and ethical values in their conduct".
On its website, Parliament explains that the code aims to create public trust and confidence in public representatives and to protect the integrity of Parliament.
According to the code, MPs are to be:
• selfless;
• upright;
• objective;
• open;
• honest and
• leaders.
While Parliament investigates the latest case, South Africans have shared their views. Many have condemned the violence at Parliament.
The officer was informing him of the order in which the speaker of the house had instructed the Members to leave the house. The mighty eff in all their self important glory did not see it worthy of themselves to obey protocol...— Shamus Mossop (@Cognizans) February 8, 2019
The EFF's member of Parliament is wrong, it was unnecessary to slap that man. Violence doesn't solve problems, you can't be condoning such actions.— Vutomi Rodney (@vutrod) February 8, 2019
That white man on the EFF video didn’t look aggressive, judging from his body language. EFF really are a belligerent bunch behaving like juvenile delinquents, now all of a sudden the man was in a plot to kill Julius. Imagine.— Iman (@imanmkwanazi) February 8, 2019
Uneccesary stupid act. EFF is better than this. They have won me over with their reasoning and academic excellence but this is stupid and should be condemned in the strongest way possible. The correct temperament is very important in politics.— SANELE (@saneledelwa) February 8, 2019
