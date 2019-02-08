Six hurt in Golden Arrow bus fire in Somerset West

The vehicle, carrying 60 passengers, was travelling in the Somerset West area when the fire erupted.

CAPE TOWN - Six people have been injured after a Golden Arrow bus caught alight on Friday morning in Somerset West.

The incident occurred at about 7am when the bus was in transit from Khayelitsha to Lwandle.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says: “Golden Arrow can confirm an incident in which a bus caught alight in Somerset West on Friday morning. At this stage, the cause is unknown, but a comprehensive investigation is underway. Six passengers were unfortunately injured and were transported to the nearest medical facility for assistance.”

