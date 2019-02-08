Several suspects arrested in Lombardy East after failed cash-in-transit heist

The arrests were made after a failed cash-in-transit heist with the suspects running into a house.

JOHANNESBURG - The police have made a number of arrests after surrounding a house in Lombardy East.

The arrests were made after a failed cash-in-transit heist with the suspects running into a house.

Residents say there were gunshots and police surrounded the house.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said: “A shoot out ensued between the police, the security and the suspects, with the latter ultimately cornered. Two victims were shot during the crossfire, one being a security officer and the other a female bystander. Both victims have been taken to hospital for medical attention.”