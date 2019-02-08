SANParks, Garden Route National Park mulling future of ‘lonely’ elephant
CAPE TOWN - The South African National Parks (SANParks) and the Garden Route National Park are plotting the way forward following the discovery that only one elephant remains living in the Knysna Forest.
The discovery was made after a team of scientists conducted research for more than a year.
It was confirmed after the team placed 80 cameras across the forest.
The lone female was then repeatedly seen wandering on her own with no other elephants in sight.
While the female elephant appears healthy, she exhibits signs that she’s emotionally compromised, brought on by her loneliness.
SANParks wildlife ecologist Lizette Moolman-Van der Vyver says: “We had 80 cameras permanently active for those 15 months and in those months, we saw the same elephant cow 140 times always by herself.”
WATCH: Knysna elephant survey
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
