Sanco suspends its president, general secretary implicated in fraud charges

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has suspended both its president Richard Mdakane and general secretary Skhumbuzo Mpanza after they were implicated in fraud and corruption.

The civil society organisation held its interim national leadership meeting in Boksburg on Thursday.

The two appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court last month on charges of defrauding their organisation of more than R1 million and issuing false invoices between 2014 and 2018.

The organisation's acting spokesperson Packet Seaketso said: “Because this one was affecting the money of the organisation which was meant to be used for the development of the organisation but it went into the wrong pockets.”

