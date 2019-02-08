Popular Topics
Safa threaten legal action on individuals ‘destabilising’ its mandate

In a strongly worded statement, Safa says they will take legal action against former members who are threatening its integrity.

FILE: Leslie Sedibe. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Leslie Sedibe. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association have sent out a strong message to former members who they claim are trying to destabilise and discredit its democratic mandate.

The message comes on the back of former Chief Executive Leslie Sedibe’s allegations that South Africa’s football governing body was granted millions of rands illegally by the National Lotteries Commission.

He says the funding, needed to help Bafana Bafana prepare for the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa, came through after 2010 bid boss and current Safa President Danny Jordaan setup a meeting with Ajay Gupta and former President Jacob Zuma.

Sedibe also laid charges in December, requesting authorities to investigate Jordaan for his role in facilitating a $10m payment to the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf).

In a strongly worded statement, Safa says they will take legal action against former members who are threatening its integrity.

“Safa has observed a worrying pattern of unsubstantiated claims that are often uncorroborated. Further to this, when the claims are proven to be false, they are never corrected. It is incumbent on us in the organisation to ensure the integrity of the organisation and its reputation is protected. Safa, with the support of its structures, will pursue the strongest legal action against individuals who continue to attempt to create confusion and undermine Safa’s democratic mandate.”

The organisation also says that they have referred Sedibe’s allegations to their legal counsel to investigate.

“In the case of Leslie Sedibe, Safa has referred the matter to our legal counsel as to how we should be deal with in order to protect the integrity of the association and its leadership.”

