Safa cautions former members against destabilising organisation
Safa issued the warning after Leslie Sedibe went public with claims that the football governing body was granted millions of rands illegally by the national lotteries commission.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) has cautioned its former members against trying to destabilise or discredit the organisation.
Safa issued the warning after former chief executive Leslie Sedibe went public with claims that South Africa’s football governing body was granted millions of rands illegally by the national lotteries commission.
In January, Sedibe made allegations that the funding acquired illegally from the national lotteries commission was needed to help Bafana Bafana prepare for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
He said the cash came through after 2010 bid boss and current Safa president Danny Jordaan set up a meeting with Ajay Gupta and former President Jacob Zuma.
Sedibe also laid a criminal complaint in December and asked authorities to investigate Jordaan for his role in facilitating a $10 million payment to Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).
In a strongly worded statement, Safa says it will take legal action against former members who are threatening its integrity.
It’s also confirmed that it has referred Sedibe’s allegations to Safa’s lawyers to investigate.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
