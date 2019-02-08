Rescuers at Gloria mine working to restore power before resuming operations
Six people died on Wednesday after a gas explosion at an underground shaft at the abandoned mine near Middelburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Rescue officials at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga say they’re working to restore electrical supply before any operations can resume.
Management says that 22 people are still missing.
Rescue missions will resume next week due to safety concerns.
Mines Rescue CEO Mannas Fourie says: “We only have a four-hour duration and it’s quite difficult to get to that position and return back safely. We need to re-establish electrical supply to the fan, so we can restart it and move an inch closer to the incident scene.”
The company was placed under business rescue last year, leaving it up to private security guards to patrol the area.
Mike Elliott, who represents the business rescue practitioners, said the men are believed to be part of a copper cable syndicate.
WATCH: Gloria Coal Mine: Death toll rises to six
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
