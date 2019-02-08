Ramaphosa tees off at Presidential Golf Challenge
Cyril Ramaphosa teed off Friday morning for a round of golf in the annual Presidential Golf Challenge at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, Melkbosstrand.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping for a hole in one all in the name of charity teed off his morning.
Ramaphosa teed off Friday morning for a round of golf in the annual Presidential Golf Challenge at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, Melkbosstrand.
Tee off! #PresidentialGolfChallenge 🏌🏾#SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/HjyhAxyw4y— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 8, 2019
Despite a late night following the State of the Nation Address (Sona), Ramaphosa was up bright and early to show off his golf swing.
While the opportunity to play doesn’t present itself often due to his hectic schedule, Ramaphosa does try to find time to squeeze in a round.
“I have no free time, sometimes I sneak out to the golf course but there’s no time. I play maybe twice or three times a year, this is what I have been reduced to with this job.”
The #PresidentialGolfChallenge 🏌🏾 forms part of the programme of activities associated with the State of the Nation Address and provides an opportunity for networking between government and partners in other sectors of society and the economy. #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/xra8dsDVY5— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 8, 2019
The president also had a message for his opponent United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa who joined him at the golf course.
“Today, we don’t talk politics. Today, we talk about how badly he is playing. And I think I am going to beat him in the play and we will just be having a lot of fun with the General.”
Ramaphosa will be back in Parliament next week where MPs will debate his Sona.
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.