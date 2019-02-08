Ramaphosa tees off at Presidential Golf Challenge

Cyril Ramaphosa teed off Friday morning for a round of golf in the annual Presidential Golf Challenge at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, Melkbosstrand.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping for a hole in one all in the name of charity teed off his morning.

Ramaphosa teed off Friday morning for a round of golf in the annual Presidential Golf Challenge at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, Melkbosstrand.

Despite a late night following the State of the Nation Address (Sona), Ramaphosa was up bright and early to show off his golf swing.

While the opportunity to play doesn’t present itself often due to his hectic schedule, Ramaphosa does try to find time to squeeze in a round.

“I have no free time, sometimes I sneak out to the golf course but there’s no time. I play maybe twice or three times a year, this is what I have been reduced to with this job.”

The #PresidentialGolfChallenge 🏌🏾 forms part of the programme of activities associated with the State of the Nation Address and provides an opportunity for networking between government and partners in other sectors of society and the economy. #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/xra8dsDVY5 — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 8, 2019

The president also had a message for his opponent United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa who joined him at the golf course.

“Today, we don’t talk politics. Today, we talk about how badly he is playing. And I think I am going to beat him in the play and we will just be having a lot of fun with the General.”

Ramaphosa will be back in Parliament next week where MPs will debate his Sona.