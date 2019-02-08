Probe underway to determine cause of Holy Cross Primary School fire
The Western Cape Education Department says the school is closed on Friday after the devastating fire on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire at Holy Cross Primary School in Zonnebloem, Cape Town.
The Western Cape Education Department says the school is closed on Friday after the devastating fire on Thursday.
Three classrooms, a computer lab, a library, and a feeding scheme kitchen were destroyed. Learners also lost school bags and stationary in the fire.
#SchoolFire Fire at Holy Cross Primary School this afternoon. Learners and staff have been evacuated. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/A4Aht8rfP5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019
Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The school was immediately evacuated according to the evacuation procedures. However, given the hast, many learners and educators left personal belongings in the school.
“Arrangements have been made for alternative accommodation next week, security has also been arranged to secure the school site.”
The department adds that arrangements have been made for alternative learning venues next week.
The school has also made an appeal to the public for any donations.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps man, now identified as cop, in post-Sona altercation
-
EFF claims slap came after security threat on Malema's life
-
Mother of CT learner slapped by teacher considering her legal options
-
Motshekga: 'Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy saddest moment in schooling sector'
-
Not in My Name 'relieved' rape accused Nicholas Ninow fit to stand trial
-
Parliament investigating after EFF MP slaps cop at #Sona2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.