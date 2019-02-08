Probe underway to determine cause of Holy Cross Primary School fire

The Western Cape Education Department says the school is closed on Friday after the devastating fire on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire at Holy Cross Primary School in Zonnebloem, Cape Town.

Three classrooms, a computer lab, a library, and a feeding scheme kitchen were destroyed. Learners also lost school bags and stationary in the fire.

#SchoolFire Fire at Holy Cross Primary School this afternoon. Learners and staff have been evacuated. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/A4Aht8rfP5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019

Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The school was immediately evacuated according to the evacuation procedures. However, given the hast, many learners and educators left personal belongings in the school.

“Arrangements have been made for alternative accommodation next week, security has also been arranged to secure the school site.”

The department adds that arrangements have been made for alternative learning venues next week.

The school has also made an appeal to the public for any donations.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)