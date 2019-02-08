Parliament investigating after EFF MP slaps man at #Sona2019

A video sent to Eyewitness News shows EFF leader Julius Malema in an apparent altercation with an unidentified man, who appears to either be a police man or security officer.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) may have called off plans to disrupt the State of the Nation Address on Thursday night, but it appears some of its members still got unruly in the corridors outside the National Assembly after the event.

A video sent to Eyewitness News shows EFF leader Julius Malema in an apparent altercation with an unidentified man, who appears to either be a policeman or security officer.

WATCH: EFF MP slaps unidentified man in post Sona altercation

The party’s Marshall Dlamini assaults him as the tension escalates.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Friday Parliament was investigating the matter, and was still gathering information about what happened.

The ACDP’s Steve Swart says police officers asked MPs to hold back as they were exiting the chamber on Thursday night to allow the president to make his exit to Tuynhuys.

That’s when he says EFF MPs pushed the officers aside.

In the video Malema, followed by his deputy Floyd Shivambu, is seen yelling at the officer, advancing towards him while wagging his finger.

A man tries to restrain Malema from getting too close to the officer. It is unclear from the video exactly what they are saying to each other.

But as the exchange gets more heated, Dlamini, wearing the EFF’s customary hard hat, reaches over and slaps the man in the face.

Swart says he came to the man’s aid afterwards and helped him wipe blood from his cheek.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi who can also be seen in the vicinity of the altercation, has not picked up calls from EWN; Dlamini has also not responded.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)