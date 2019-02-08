Organisers ready for Cape Town leg of Triathlon World Cup

Triathlon has become used to seeing big names on the starting lists.

CAPE TOWN - The organisers of the Cape Town leg of the Triathlon World Cup say that as tricky as it is to organise the event, the city is ready to host it.

The event will take place this weekend.

Home favourites Henri Schoeman and Richard Murray will have the local fans right behind them every step of the way.

"The complexity of organising a triathlon, particularly in the city, logistically has a lot of challenges, but I think after six years now the footprint has remained pretty much the same," says the event organiser Gary Marescia.

"Each year it does get a little bit easier and better, so to try and organise three races in one day - that takes a lot of time and planning.

"I mean the city is known for hosting successful big events so this one is no different - you have a swim race which is high risk, you then put bike race and run races which they are bit better. So we are ready.

The World Cup event is over the traditional sprint distance, comprising a 750m swim, 20km cycle, and 5km run.