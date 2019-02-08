Organisers ready for Cape Town leg of Triathlon World Cup

-
Several suspects arrested in Lombardy East after failed cash-in-transit heistLocal
-
One killed, another wounded in suspected gang shooting in LentegeurLocal
-
Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy celebrated in London exhibitionLifestyle
-
Six hurt in Golden Arrow bus fire in Somerset WestLocal
-
2 CT women hospitalised after being stabbed allegedly by Taxify driverLocal
-
Probe underway to determine cause of Holy Cross Primary School fireLocal
Popular Topics
-
One killed, another wounded in suspected gang shooting in LentegeurLocal
-
Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy celebrated in London exhibitionLifestyle
-
Six hurt in Golden Arrow bus fire in Somerset WestLocal
-
2 CT women hospitalised after being stabbed allegedly by Taxify driverLocal
-
Probe underway to determine cause of Holy Cross Primary School fireLocal
-
Accused admits to firing shot that killed Aqeel Davids (9)Local
Popular Topics
-
Sona slap: How Parly deals with poor MP behaviourPolitics
-
EFF claims slap came after security threat on Malema's lifePolitics
-
IEC to begin final preparations for 2019 general electionsLocal
-
Five other times the #EFF got violent in ParliamentPolitics
-
Parliament investigating after EFF MP slaps cop at #Sona2019Politics
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps man, now identified as cop, in post-Sona altercationLocal
-
[OPINION] Sona 2019: President Ramaphosa must move beyond the platitudesOpinion
-
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
-
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand hits 1-week low as firm dollar weighsBusiness
-
Unions to Ramaphosa: 'Don't retrench while saving Eskom'Local
-
Twitter hammered as user losses overshadow improving financesBusiness
-
Measures introduced to ignite economic growth paying off, says RamaphosaBusiness
-
#Sona2019: Ramaphosa details plans to restore confidence in crucial entitiesBusiness
-
Hawks 'undeterred' by failure to find new evidence in Bosasa scandalBusiness
-
Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy celebrated in London exhibitionLifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas had 'panic attack' on wedding dayLifestyle
-
Matthew Perry is back in therapyLifestyle
-
Ramaphosa tees off at Presidential Golf ChallengeLifestyle
-
Bafta suspends 'Bohemian Rhapsody' director Bryan Singer nominationLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Meghan attend armed forces charity awardsLifestyle
-
Richard Branson says he'll fly to space by JulyWorld
-
Facebook restructures kids team in quest for youthLifestyle
-
Michelle Rodriguez says Liam Neeson isn't racistLifestyle
-
Organisers ready for Cape Town leg of Triathlon World CupSport
-
Sharma claims record as India cruise past New ZealandSport
-
Safa cautions former members against destabilising organisationSport
-
Manchester United defender Phil Jones extends deal to 2023Sport
-
West Ham hand evidence to police on racist abuse of SalahSport
-
Safa threaten legal action on individuals ‘destabilising’ its mandateSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Dros rape accused found mentally fit to stand trialLocal
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps man, now identified as cop, in post-Sona altercationLocal
-
[WATCH] Politicians have their say on Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] Top 5 moments from Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] 'The government took leadership' - Eskom CEOBusiness
-
#GloriaCoalMine: Death toll rises to sixLocal
-
[WATCH] Why Bushiri’s supporters love him so muchLocal
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: I will sing Thuma Mina if EFF wins electionsPolitics
-
[WATCH] EWN On The Couch: Chester Williams on Varsity Cup & coaching stylesSport
-
[LISTEN] Bloody brilliant! New emoji to challenge stigma around periodsLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about menopauseLocal
-
[LISTEN] Dept puts Valhalla Primary & Hoërskool Driehoek under spotlightLocal
-
[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'Local
-
[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friendLocal
-
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?Local
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 17°C
Organisers ready for Cape Town leg of Triathlon World Cup
Triathlon has become used to seeing big names on the starting lists.
CAPE TOWN - The organisers of the Cape Town leg of the Triathlon World Cup say that as tricky as it is to organise the event, the city is ready to host it.
The event will take place this weekend.
Triathlon has become used to seeing big names on the starting lists.
Home favourites Henri Schoeman and Richard Murray will have the local fans right behind them every step of the way.
"The complexity of organising a triathlon, particularly in the city, logistically has a lot of challenges, but I think after six years now the footprint has remained pretty much the same," says the event organiser Gary Marescia.
"Each year it does get a little bit easier and better, so to try and organise three races in one day - that takes a lot of time and planning.
"I mean the city is known for hosting successful big events so this one is no different - you have a swim race which is high risk, you then put bike race and run races which they are bit better. So we are ready.
The World Cup event is over the traditional sprint distance, comprising a 750m swim, 20km cycle, and 5km run.
Timeline
-
Mother hopes CT learner slapped by teacher won’t be victimisedone day ago
-
City of CT denies ordering lockdown at beaches during festive season3 days ago
-
City of CT says Clifton’s 4th Beach incident was not race related4 days ago
-
Parliament’s inquiry into Clifton Beach 'racial' incident to get underway4 days ago
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team22 days ago
-
Sharma claims record as India cruise past New Zealandone hour ago
-
Safa cautions former members against destabilising organisation2 hours ago
-
West Ham hand evidence to police on racist abuse of Salah3 hours ago
-
Body from plane wreckage identified as footballer Sala - UK police11 hours ago
-
Manchester United defender Phil Jones extends deal to 20232 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.