One killed, another wounded in suspected gang shooting in Lentegeur
Anti-Gang Unit members are combing the area for clues after two more men were shot on Friday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain appears to be a war zone following a spate of gang-related shootings this week.
Anti-Gang Unit members are combing the area for clues after two more men were shot on Friday afternoon.
One was killed, while another was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.
A community member says the deceased was making his way to a mosque when he met his untimely fate.
He was known for selling atchar (pickled vegetables) in the area and died with the box of atchar in his hands.
Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Two victims, a 39-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and head, and a 31-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his back. At this stage, no one has been arrested.”
Earlier this week, a triple murder occurred in the area and a 37-year-old alleged gang boss was gunned down in front of his wife, child and at least 100 learners after dropping his child off at the Mitchells Plain school.
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps man, now identified as cop, in post-Sona altercation
-
Mother of CT learner slapped by teacher considering her legal options
-
Sona slap: How Parly deals with poor MP behaviour
-
HSF: 'Neither McBride nor Cele’s interpretation of law on Ipid head correct'
-
EFF claims slap came after security threat on Malema's life
-
Motshekga: 'Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy saddest moment in schooling sector'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.