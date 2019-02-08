One killed, another wounded in suspected gang shooting in Lentegeur

Anti-Gang Unit members are combing the area for clues after two more men were shot on Friday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain appears to be a war zone following a spate of gang-related shootings this week.

One was killed, while another was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

A community member says the deceased was making his way to a mosque when he met his untimely fate.

He was known for selling atchar (pickled vegetables) in the area and died with the box of atchar in his hands.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Two victims, a 39-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and head, and a 31-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his back. At this stage, no one has been arrested.”

Earlier this week, a triple murder occurred in the area and a 37-year-old alleged gang boss was gunned down in front of his wife, child and at least 100 learners after dropping his child off at the Mitchells Plain school.