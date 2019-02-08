Popular Topics
Number of measles cases in Europe trippled in 2018

Although vaccination rates are improving the highly contagious virus is spreading in many countries.

A 3D graphical representation of a spherical-shaped measles virus particle. Picture: CDC Public Health Image Library.
one hour ago

LONDON - The number of cases of measles cases in Europe has tripled in the last year.

Although vaccination rates are improving, the highly contagious virus is spreading in many countries.

Last year, almost 82,600 cases were recorded, the highest this decade.

Ukraine is the worst affected with 10 times as many cases as the second highest Serbia. However, France, Italy and Greece are also in the list of the top 10 countries most affected with 90% of cases found in that group.

Seventy-two deaths were recorded from measles in 2018, compared to 42 the year before. Although vaccination rates are improving, in the worst affected country Ukraine the rate fell in the years following the conflict with Russia.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

