Not in My Name 'relieved' rape accused Nicholas Ninow fit to stand trial
Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom at the Silverton restaurant, underwent 30 days of psychiatric evaluation.
JOHANNESBURG - Anti-abuse group Not in My Name says it’s relieved that the alleged Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow can be held accountable because children need to be protected now more than ever against sexual abuse.
Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom at the Silverton restaurant in September, underwent 30 days of psychiatric evaluation at the Weskoppies Hospital.
Themba Masango from Not in My Name, who's been in court supporting the young victim, says he never had any doubt that Ninow was sane.
“This guy is not crazy, this was just a ploy from the defence to remove Ninow from actually standing trial.”
Ninow was evaluated by three psychiatrists and a psychologist and has been declared fit to stand trial.
Masango says justice must be served said: “And we are saying to him, and other rapists, that they must start running because we are chasing after them and we will not stop until we find justice in South Africa.”
The trial will resume on 5 March.
WATCH: Dros rape accused found fit to stand trial
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
