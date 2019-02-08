Nicholas Ninow rape case postponed to March, declared fit for trial

Nicholas Ninow is accused of raping the young girl in the bathroom at the Silverton restaurant in September.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria Magistrates Court has ruled that Nicholas Ninow is fit to stand trial and has postponed his case to 5 March.

Drugs were found on Nino at the time of his arrest.

According to submissions made last year, he had previously undergone rehabilitation for substance abuse and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013.

