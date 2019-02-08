Moving ECD to Basic Education Dept was a necessary move, says Motshekga

During his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that early childhood development will be moved to the Basic Education portfolio.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says that while the migration of early childhood centres will add more work to her department, she says the move is necessary for the country.

Motshekga says she believes that moving early childhood centres to her department will improve the quality of education in the country.

“Woking is ongoing but now I think we have to move at a bigger pace now that it has been formalised.”

The minister has acknowledged that her department has a lot to do on the ground.

“It is, unfortunately, more work, especially in the provinces because that’s where it’s going to be implemented, but it was a very necessary move.”

Ramaphosa also set a deadline of the next three years to eradicate pit toilets in the country’s schools. Motshekga says she hopes her department can achieve this before 2022.

