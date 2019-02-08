Motshekga: 'Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy saddest moment in schooling sector'
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga attended the funeral service of Marli Currie who was killed when a walkway bridge collapsed last Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has described the death of four pupils at Hoërskool Driehoek as one of the saddest moments in the schooling sector.
Motshekga attended the funeral service of Marli Currie who was killed when a walkway bridge collapsed last Friday.
The Education Minister says that she shares the pain of the families and the school.
"There’s no pain for a parent which goes beyond losing a child. It’s the worst thing to happen to any parent. It’s quite sad, especially because she was at her prime age, at her best, beautiful and innocent."
A memorial service for Roydon Olckers will be held on Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Gauteng Education Department announced on Thursday that 10 of the learners injured in the walkway collapse have been released from a hospital.
Twelve other pupils are still being treated for their injuries at various hospitals.
Jandré Steyn, one of the pupils who died in the tragedy, was laid to rest in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday.
#HoeerskoolDriehook [WATCH] Mourners release balloons outside the church. TK pic.twitter.com/5roRUHBPc7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 8, 2019
WATCH: Hoërskool Driehoek to reopen after the fatal walkway collapse
Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
