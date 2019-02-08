Popular Topics
Motshekga: 'Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy saddest moment in schooling sector'

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga attended the funeral service of Marli Currie who was killed when a walkway bridge collapsed last Friday.

Mourners release balloons outside a church on 8 February 2019 following the funeral service of Marli Currie, one of four pupils who died when a walkway collapsed at the Hoërskool Driehoek on 1 February. Picture: EWN
Mourners release balloons outside a church on 8 February 2019 following the funeral service of Marli Currie, one of four pupils who died when a walkway collapsed at the Hoërskool Driehoek on 1 February. Picture: EWN
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has described the death of four pupils at Hoërskool Driehoek as one of the saddest moments in the schooling sector.

Motshekga attended the funeral service of Marli Currie who was killed when a walkway bridge collapsed last Friday.

The Education Minister says that she shares the pain of the families and the school.

"There’s no pain for a parent which goes beyond losing a child. It’s the worst thing to happen to any parent. It’s quite sad, especially because she was at her prime age, at her best, beautiful and innocent."

A memorial service for Roydon Olckers will be held on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Education Department announced on Thursday that 10 of the learners injured in the walkway collapse have been released from a hospital.

Twelve other pupils are still being treated for their injuries at various hospitals.

Jandré Steyn, one of the pupils who died in the tragedy, was laid to rest in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday.

WATCH: Hoërskool Driehoek to reopen after the fatal walkway collapse

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

