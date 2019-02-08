Motorists urged to avoid Kelvin due to protests

The JMPD has deployed officers to the intersection of Marlboro and Zinnia Drive where community members are burning tyres and throwing stones at passing vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists have been warned to avoid the Kelvin area in Sandton on Friday morning where a violent protest is underway.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has deployed officers to the intersection of Marlboro and Zinnia Drive where Alexandra community members are burning tyres and throwing stones at passing vehicles.

It’s not yet clear why the community is demonstrating.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said: “Protestors are throwing stones and burning tyres. It appears to be a sort of service delivery protest and more officers are being sent on the scene.”

In Marlboro there’s protest action on Marlboro Drive near the Gautrain Station – heavy delays between the M1 and the N3 #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/dUUDpR9lvx — Bluehawktactical (@Bluehawktactic1) February 8, 2019

Community member Ahmed Ismail said they have had more than enough meetings with government and resorted to protesting to get government to urgently intervene.

“The protest has not been violent, they just burnt tyres and its residents of Marlboro Gardens," he said.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)