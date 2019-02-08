Mother of CT learner slapped by teacher considering her legal options
A video surfaced earlier this week, showing the learner pushing the educator and the teacher, in turn, slapping her in the face during class.
CAPE TOWN - The mother of a Sans Souci learner involved in an altercation with an educator says that she's considering her legal options after her child's suspension.
The grade nine learner and the educator have been suspended from school pending a disciplinary hearing.
A video surfaced earlier this week, showing the learner pushing the educator and the teacher, in turn, slapping her in the face during class.
A group of learners at the school has been protesting in support of the teacher.
Meanwhile, the girl's mother has opened a criminal case of assault against the woman, while the educator has opened a counter-case of assault against the 16-year-old.
Her mother says she's received a notice from the school stipulating the disciplinary charges the child faces.
“She was charged with intimidation by verbal and physical threat to harm a person; insubordination/ignoring, or failing to carry out a specific instruction; actions which brings the school name into disrepute; violating the rights of other learners to receive an education by disrupting classes; preventing teachers from teaching; violating the rights of teachers to carry out their duties.”
WATCH: Mother of San Souci pupil: 'I'm disappointed'
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps unidentified man in post Sona altercation
-
EFF claims slap came after security threat on Malema's life
-
Parliament investigating after EFF MP slaps man at #Sona2019
-
Nicholas Ninow rape case postponed to March, declared fit for trial
-
Opposition plans surprise for ANC at elections, Ramaphosa extends olive branch
-
Unions to Ramaphosa: 'Don't retrench while saving Eskom'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.