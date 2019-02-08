Mother of CT learner slapped by teacher considering her legal options

A video surfaced earlier this week, showing the learner pushing the educator and the teacher, in turn, slapping her in the face during class.

CAPE TOWN - The mother of a Sans Souci learner involved in an altercation with an educator says that she's considering her legal options after her child's suspension.

The grade nine learner and the educator have been suspended from school pending a disciplinary hearing.

A group of learners at the school has been protesting in support of the teacher.

Meanwhile, the girl's mother has opened a criminal case of assault against the woman, while the educator has opened a counter-case of assault against the 16-year-old.

Her mother says she's received a notice from the school stipulating the disciplinary charges the child faces.

“She was charged with intimidation by verbal and physical threat to harm a person; insubordination/ignoring, or failing to carry out a specific instruction; actions which brings the school name into disrepute; violating the rights of other learners to receive an education by disrupting classes; preventing teachers from teaching; violating the rights of teachers to carry out their duties.”

