Mother of another SA woman detained in China pleads for govt’s help
Candice Erasmus says her daughter, Sasha Redman, went to the country to teach English but Upstreet International School failed to secure her permit as promised.
CAPE TOWN - The mother of a woman who is currently detained in China is pleading for assistance from the government.
Candice Erasmus says her daughter, Sasha Redman, went to the country to teach English but Upstreet International School failed to secure her permit as promised.
Redman, who’s from Cape Town, has been in a detention facility for more than a week.
The 25-year-old was enjoying her second stint of teaching in the East Asian country since September when she was arrested.
Erasmus says: “This [8 February] is her tenth day in detention. I’ve had no contact with her and no feedback on when she will be deported as it is the Chinese holidays.”
In 2018, 19-year-old Tristan-Lee Niemand experienced the same unfortunate ordeal but has since returned home.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
