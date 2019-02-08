Micho and Pirates going into Soweto derby on clean slate

The Ghosts of Orlando have had the better of the Glamour Boys in recent times, unbeaten since December 2014 in all competitions.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic says the Buccaneers past successes against their rivals Kaizer Chiefs count for nothing and will head into Saturday's Soweto Derby on a clean slate.

The Ghosts of Orlando have had the better of the Glamour Boys in recent times, unbeaten since December 2014 in all competitions which includes three consecutive wins in the past season and a half.

One of those defeats is a Telkom Knockout semifinal loss at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last November. Sredojevic says despite all their recent dominance over Chiefs, they have to put that behind them and focus on the match on Saturday.

“There is an element of humility and respect towards our opponents and there is also an element of whatever position we are or whatever we have achieved in the past, we cannot afford to be complacent. With that in mind, we have to then erase the memories from last year and focus on the task at hand on Saturday.”

Sredojevic also dismissed claims that his side are title contenders, explaining that the Soweto Derby will not define their title credentials.

“There is still too much to be played, this match will not finish and will not start the dream for us to be league champions. With respect to our fans, the badge and the jersey, we will do our best to get a positive result on Saturday.”

The sea robbers have recently been unseated from their number 2 spot on the Absa Premiership log by Mamelodi Sundowns who recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Black Leopards in the only midweek action. Pirates now sit third on the log with 32 points, with Bidvest Wits still sitting pretty at the top with 37 points.

Meanwhile, their rivals Chiefs are further down the log in sixth position with 27 points and a win for Amakhosi can elevate them as high as joint fourth with Cape Town City.