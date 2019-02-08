Measures introduced to ignite economic growth paying off, says Ramaphosa
In the first of two State of the Nation addresses this year, Ramaphosa said government’s approach is not to spend its way out of economic turmoil, but rather to set the economy on a path of recovery.
CAPE TOWN - It’s been another long hard year for South Africa but President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the country is on the precipice of a major economic shift.
He’s set the target of putting the country among the world’s top 50 global players within three years.
In the first of two State of the Nation Addresses this year, Ramaphosa said government’s approach is not to spend its way out of economic turmoil, but rather to set the economy on a path of recovery.
He says measures introduced to ignite economic activity and restore investor confidence are paying dividends.
WATCH: Top 5 moments from Sona 2019
Last year’s investment summit attracted R300 billion in investment pledges both locally and abroad.
“As part of our ongoing work to remove constraints to greater investment, we have established a team from the Presidency, Invest SA, National Treasury and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation that will address the policy, legal, regulatory and administrative barriers that frustrate investors.”
As part of the country’s economic recovery plan, Eskom will be unbundled into three entities; generation, transmission and distribution.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will provide more details on plans to take over Eskom’s debt in two weeks’ time, which the company says is prohibiting it from borrowing much-needed capital.
President Cyril Ramaphosa&#... by on Scribd
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
Hadebe ‘very happy’ with unbundling of Eskom
-
Hawks 'undeterred' by failure to find new evidence in Bosasa scandal
-
SA offshore gas find could yield 1 billion barrels, says Total
-
Boom! Ramaphosa’s #Sona2019 good news story is foreign direct investment
-
#Sona2019: Ramaphosa details plans to restore confidence in crucial entities
-
Ramaphosa announces Eskom to be unbundled into 3 entities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.