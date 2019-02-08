Lombardy East residents traumatised following foiled cash-in-transit heist

Seven suspects have been arrested after a foiled a cash-in-transit heist.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Lombardy East say they have been left traumatised after a shootout just outside their houses.

Seven suspects have been arrested after a foiled a cash-in-transit heist.

Police say the men made off with an undisclosed amount of money, which was seized.

Lombardy East residents were visibly moved after hearing gunshots.

An eyewitness says that he was confused by the shots.

“I thought it was strange that someone was shooting fireworks because New Year’s Eve has passed, but it was gunshots.”

He says he never imagined his neighbour could be part of a criminal gang.

“I’m actually shocked because it’s a neighbour I know. [our] children are in the same school and we attend the same meetings at school. I never knew this thing was happening right under our nose.”

While it’s still unclear who owns the residence.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)