Lombardy East residents traumatised following foiled cash-in-transit heist

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
Go

Lombardy East residents traumatised following foiled cash-in-transit heist

Seven suspects have been arrested after a foiled a cash-in-transit heist.

Seven suspects have been arrested in Lombardy East after a foiled a cash-in-transit heist. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
Seven suspects have been arrested in Lombardy East after a foiled a cash-in-transit heist. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Lombardy East say they have been left traumatised after a shootout just outside their houses.

Seven suspects have been arrested after a foiled a cash-in-transit heist.

Police say the men made off with an undisclosed amount of money, which was seized.

Lombardy East residents were visibly moved after hearing gunshots.

An eyewitness says that he was confused by the shots.

“I thought it was strange that someone was shooting fireworks because New Year’s Eve has passed, but it was gunshots.”

He says he never imagined his neighbour could be part of a criminal gang.

“I’m actually shocked because it’s a neighbour I know. [our] children are in the same school and we attend the same meetings at school. I never knew this thing was happening right under our nose.”

While it’s still unclear who owns the residence.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA