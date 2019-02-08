[LISTEN] 'I have no regrets about the work I have done' - Moshidi Motshegwa
Radio 702 | Speaking to 702's Azania Mosaka, Moshidi Motshegwa says the directors and producers told her at the end of season one of 'The River' that her role has come to an end.
JOHANNESBURG - Veteran actress Moshidi Motshegwa will not be part of The River season two.
The 1 Magic telenovela has social media abuzz every night as the storyline keeps its fans on the edge of their seats.
Speaking to 702's Azania Mosaka, Motshegwa says the directors and producers told her at the end of the season that her role has come to an end.
"They said they don't have a story for Malefu [the charatcer]. It's as simple as that, that is what the producers have said. I am repeating what the producers said.
"For me, the most important thing is that I came back, I did the work and I did it at the level I wanted. I have no regrets about the work I have done."
Motshegwa acknowledged the cast she performed with and says her family in the series always had her back.
"They are the best cast I have worked with. I am talking about the Lefu family, especially with Presley and Matshepo.
"Sometimes there is God, that is what happened to us. God arrived and we were allowed to play with each other."
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] South Africans not doing enough to safeguard themselves online – study
-
[LISTEN] Bloody brilliant! New emoji to challenge stigma around periods
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about menopause
-
[LISTEN] Dept puts Valhalla Primary & Hoërskool Driehoek under spotlight
-
[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'
-
[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friend
-
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'
-
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's why
-
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secrets
-
[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?
-
[LISTEN] Hoërskool Driehoek principal: We couldn't have prevented tragedy
-
[LISTEN] 'We're still in poverty' - caller on no change after apartheid
-
[LISTEN] Should President Ramaphosa throw Zimbabwe a lifeline?
-
[LISTEN] Who actually invented the ‘Please Call Me’ SMS service?
-
[LISTEN] Cosatu says alleged mass layoffs behind looming strike
-
[LISTEN] A second chance for SA: Sipho Pityana urges new framework for growth
-
[LISTEN] Sapo CEO touts using pension funds to help SOEs stay afloat
-
[LISTEN] How DA’s election advertising is failing to hit the mark
-
[LISTEN] Why abortion pills are still in demand on the black market
-
[LISTEN] Zuma campaigning for ANC a political gamble?
-
[LISTEN] Dennis Davis: 'Tax revolt would cause govt to crash'
-
[LISTEN] Cancelling your car insurance a bad idea: expert
-
[LISTEN] 3 SA media companies agree to pay penalties for price fixing
-
[LISTEN] How can we get more young people to vote?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.