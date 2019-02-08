[LISTEN] 'I have no regrets about the work I have done' - Moshidi Motshegwa

Speaking to 702's Azania Mosaka, Moshidi Motshegwa says the directors and producers told her at the end of season one of 'The River' that her role has come to an end.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran actress Moshidi Motshegwa will not be part of The River season two.

The 1 Magic telenovela has social media abuzz every night as the storyline keeps its fans on the edge of their seats.

Speaking to 702's Azania Mosaka, Motshegwa says the directors and producers told her at the end of the season that her role has come to an end.

"They said they don't have a story for Malefu [the charatcer]. It's as simple as that, that is what the producers have said. I am repeating what the producers said.

"For me, the most important thing is that I came back, I did the work and I did it at the level I wanted. I have no regrets about the work I have done."

Motshegwa acknowledged the cast she performed with and says her family in the series always had her back.

"They are the best cast I have worked with. I am talking about the Lefu family, especially with Presley and Matshepo.

"Sometimes there is God, that is what happened to us. God arrived and we were allowed to play with each other."

