Unions to Ramaphosa: 'Don't retrench while saving Eskom'
During his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the power utility will be split into three parts.
JOHANNESBURG - Labour unions are sending a stern warning to government not to shed jobs while it tries to rescue cash-strapped Eskom.
During his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the power utility will be split into three parts.
Unions view the move as the state declaring war on workers.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)'s President Zingiswa Losi said the president urgently needs to explain what implications this will have on employees.
He said: “And we are looking forward to engaging with the president because the centre of all restructuring and retrenchments was that Cosatu was not going to accept any retrenchments. Cosatu is having a national strike on 13 February.”
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa says this will also have an impact on petrol prices.
Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: "History has shown us that once the private sector is allowed to step in, the prices increase and massive job shedding is inevitable. The ANC and its cronies have looted and destroyed Eskom and now they have identified privatisation as a convenient cover-up for more than two decades of rampant corruption.”
WATCH: Top 5 moments from Sona 2019
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps unidentified man in post Sona altercation
-
Parliament investigating after EFF MP slaps man at #Sona2019
-
Nicholas Ninow rape case postponed to March, declared fit for trial
-
Opposition plans surprise for ANC at elections, Ramaphosa extends olive branch
-
10 years after Scorpions disbanded, Ramaphosa announces ‘corruption unit’
-
[GALLERY] Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow fit to stand trial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.