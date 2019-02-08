Knysna fire victims ‘concerned’ about their future

One of the affected families, the Oelfs, lost more than just a house; eight of their family members, including six children, died in the fire.

CAPE TOWN - Residents who lost their homes in a fire in Knysna, Western Cape, are concerned about their future.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has built mobile units or park homes as temporary accommodation for the affected residents from Farleigh Forest whose homes were destroyed in the October blaze.

The homes were on SANParks property.

One of the affected families, the Oelfs, lost more than just a house. Eight of their family members, including six children, died in the fire.

Nataniel Oelf, who lost his three daughters, says they’re now facing a different challenge as SANParks has told residents they can only stay in the mobile units for a few months.

“The key point on the letter is that we’re moving back to Farleigh into the mobile home and we’ll be evicted on 31 July.”

SANParks has, up until now, been accommodating the residents in various spaces like hotels and chalets.

The residents will be moving into the mobile units in the coming days.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)