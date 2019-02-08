Knysna fire victims ‘concerned’ about their future
One of the affected families, the Oelfs, lost more than just a house; eight of their family members, including six children, died in the fire.
CAPE TOWN - Residents who lost their homes in a fire in Knysna, Western Cape, are concerned about their future.
The South African National Parks (SANParks) has built mobile units or park homes as temporary accommodation for the affected residents from Farleigh Forest whose homes were destroyed in the October blaze.
The homes were on SANParks property.
One of the affected families, the Oelfs, lost more than just a house. Eight of their family members, including six children, died in the fire.
Nataniel Oelf, who lost his three daughters, says they’re now facing a different challenge as SANParks has told residents they can only stay in the mobile units for a few months.
“The key point on the letter is that we’re moving back to Farleigh into the mobile home and we’ll be evicted on 31 July.”
SANParks has, up until now, been accommodating the residents in various spaces like hotels and chalets.
The residents will be moving into the mobile units in the coming days.
Farleigh Forest. MM pic.twitter.com/sAD2ySXI6w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps unidentified man in post Sona altercation
-
Parliament investigating after EFF MP slaps man at #Sona2019
-
Nicholas Ninow rape case postponed to March, declared fit for trial
-
Opposition plans surprise for ANC at elections, Ramaphosa extends olive branch
-
10 years after Scorpions disbanded, Ramaphosa announces ‘corruption unit’
-
[GALLERY] Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow fit to stand trial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.