Joburg man (23) arrested in connection with mother's murder

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother in West Turffontein earlier on Friday.

The 23-year-old allegedly strangled his mother to death.

It’s understood the son was known to be struggling with drug addiction.

The police’s Phumelele Kraai said a case docket of murder has been opened.

“It’s alleged that the son might have strangled his mother, but depending on the post-mortem that will be determined after that. The son was arrested today, he was actually waiting for the police to get home.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)