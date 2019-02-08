Joburg man (23) arrested in connection with mother's murder

Lombardy East residents traumatised following foiled cash-in-transit heist
Local
It’s understood the son was known to be struggling with a drug addiction.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother in West Turffontein earlier on Friday.
The 23-year-old allegedly strangled his mother to death.
It’s understood the son was known to be struggling with drug addiction.
The police’s Phumelele Kraai said a case docket of murder has been opened.
“It’s alleged that the son might have strangled his mother, but depending on the post-mortem that will be determined after that. The son was arrested today, he was actually waiting for the police to get home.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.