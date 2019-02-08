IEC to begin final preparations for 2019 general elections
South Africans cast their ballots on 8 May
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it can begin final preparations for the general elections now that a date has been announced.
South Africans will cast their ballots on 8 May. The date was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.
The election date still needs to be officially proclaimed and once that's done, a timetable will be formulated and official electoral processes will be mapped out.
The IEC's Kate Bapela says this process includes the closing of the voters roll and the cut-off date for the submission of lists of candidates among other things.
“Once the proclamation happens and when the midnight deadline comes of closing the voters’ roll, the code of conduct for an election goes into effect. That means any political party that wishes to contest any elections are bound by the code of conduct.”
WATCH: Top 5 moments from Sona 2019
More than 700,000 new voters registered to vote during the final registration weekend last month.
This brings the total number of registered voters to just over 26 million.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
