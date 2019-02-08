IEC to begin final preparations for 2019 general elections

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
Go

IEC to begin final preparations for 2019 general elections

South Africans cast their ballots on 8 May; the date was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address on Wednesday.

Picture: @IECSouthAfrica.
Picture: @IECSouthAfrica.
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it can begin final preparations for the general elections now that a date has been announced.

South Africans will cast their ballots on 8 May. The date was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

The election date still needs to be officially proclaimed and once that's done, a timetable will be formulated and official electoral processes will be mapped out.

The IEC's Kate Bapela says this process includes the closing of the voters roll and the cut-off date for the submission of lists of candidates among other things.

“Once the proclamation happens and when the midnight deadline comes of closing the voters’ roll, the code of conduct for an election goes into effect. That means any political party that wishes to contest any elections are bound by the code of conduct.”

WATCH: Top 5 moments from Sona 2019

More than 700,000 new voters registered to vote during the final registration weekend last month.

This brings the total number of registered voters to just over 26 million.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA