Hawks 'undeterred' by failure to find new evidence in Bosasa scandal
Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo Inquiry that Bosasa had used various methods to hide evidence including orchestrating a fake server crash and setting computers on fire.
PRETORIA - South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) say they're undeterred by the failure to find any new evidence in the Bosasa scandal after former executive Angelo Agrizzi disclosed that damning information had either been hidden or destroyed.
On Tuesday, officials searched properties in Port Elizabeth but found nothing.
Agrizzi told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that the company had used various methods to hide evidence including orchestrating a fake server crash, setting computers on fire and even burying documents.
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi said they searched a farm that belongs to Bosasa in Kuga this week, after receiving intelligence that there were equipment and documents buried on the land.
“We managed to get a search warrant but we could not get anything. So, that inquiry has been closed but that does not necessarily mean we are not doing anything; we are still on standby with that.”
WATCH: Electioneering bribes, death benefit schemes and more - Agrizzi continues to reveal
He said if more information emerges, they will reopen the inquiry.
On Thursday, former Correctional Services commissioner Linda Mti appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after five of his co-accused appeared the day before.
They are facing fraud and corruption charges linked to the misappropriation of R1.6 billion in tenders awarded to Bosasa by the Correctional Services Department and its affiliates.
All have been granted bail of R20,000 and will return to court next month.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
#Sona2019 & state capture: Firmer teeth for NPA to deal with serious corruption
-
Sona ideal opportunity for Ramaphosa to clarify Bosasa payment, says DA
-
Calls for Ramaphosa to talk tough on corruption, inspire nation in his Sona
-
Hawks, NPA, SIU following evidence emerging from Zondo Commission closely
Popular in Business
-
Hadebe ‘very happy’ with unbundling of Eskom
-
SA offshore gas find could yield 1 billion barrels, says Total
-
Boom! Ramaphosa’s #Sona2019 good news story is foreign direct investment
-
#Sona2019: Ramaphosa details plans to restore confidence in crucial entities
-
Ramaphosa announces Eskom to be unbundled into 3 entities
-
Questions over why Bosasa's Gavin Watson not among those arrested
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.