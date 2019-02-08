Hawks 'undeterred' by failure to find new evidence in Bosasa scandal

Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo Inquiry that Bosasa had used various methods to hide evidence including orchestrating a fake server crash and setting computers on fire.

PRETORIA - South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) say they're undeterred by the failure to find any new evidence in the Bosasa scandal after former executive Angelo Agrizzi disclosed that damning information had either been hidden or destroyed.

On Tuesday, officials searched properties in Port Elizabeth but found nothing.

Agrizzi told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that the company had used various methods to hide evidence including orchestrating a fake server crash, setting computers on fire and even burying documents.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi said they searched a farm that belongs to Bosasa in Kuga this week, after receiving intelligence that there were equipment and documents buried on the land.

“We managed to get a search warrant but we could not get anything. So, that inquiry has been closed but that does not necessarily mean we are not doing anything; we are still on standby with that.”

He said if more information emerges, they will reopen the inquiry.

On Thursday, former Correctional Services commissioner Linda Mti appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after five of his co-accused appeared the day before.

They are facing fraud and corruption charges linked to the misappropriation of R1.6 billion in tenders awarded to Bosasa by the Correctional Services Department and its affiliates.

All have been granted bail of R20,000 and will return to court next month.

