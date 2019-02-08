Latest gang-related shooting in CT brings death toll to 6 this week

The latest victim is a 17-year-old boy who was gunned down in Mitchells Plain late on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - A spate of gang-related shootings has left six people dead this week.

The latest victim is a 17-year-old boy who was gunned down in Mitchells Plain late on Thursday night.

A 19-year-old youth, who was with the teenager, was also wounded in the attack. No arrests have been made.

Three people were gunned down in Lentegeur on Monday.

On the same day, a man was shot and killed in Bonteheuwel.

An alleged gang boss was also gunned down in full view of his wife, child and other learners at a school in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)