Fire crews keep close eye on blaze in Camps Bay area

Helicopters joined ground crews in fighting flames which came dangerously close to houses on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters remained on scene at a fire in the Camps Bay area on 8 February 2019. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
Firefighters remained on scene at a fire in the Camps Bay area on 8 February 2019. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Fire crews have been keeping a close eye on a blaze in the Camps Bay area.

Helicopters joined ground crews in fighting flames which came dangerously close to houses on Thursday afternoon.

Table Mountain National Park fire manager Philip Prins says: “We still have crews on scene. There are crews from Table Mountain National Park and Working on Fire. They will stay there and ensure that everything is out.”

The cause of the fire is unknown; the fire also damaged Holy Cross Primary School in Zonnebloem.

A metro police officer has suffered mild smoke inhalation while evacuating children from the school. The officer was been transported to a nearby private hospital for further treatment.

No injuries have been reported yet.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

