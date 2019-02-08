EFF claims slap came after security threat on Malema's life

In a video on social media, the EFF’s Marshall Dlamini can be seen hitting an officer in the face, breaking his spectacles, after Sona 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Several Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of Parliament could be facing charges for assaulting police officers after the State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

Eyewitness News has seen an incident report filed by police officers in which they say they were pushed aside by EFF MPs as they were exiting the National Assembly chamber.

In a video of the incident, the EFF’s Marshall Dlamini can be seen hitting an officer in the face, breaking his spectacles.

But the EFF says it was responding after learning of an alleged security threat on the life of its leader, Julius Malema.

At the same time, Parliament has identified the police officer who was assaulted by Dlamini as warrant officer Johan Carstens.

Carstens was responsible for cordoning off the exit area for the procession during the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

In the same video, EFF leader Julius Malema can be seen shouting at the officer and wagging his finger.

Parliament's presiding officers say they are outraged and disappointed by the conduct of Dlamini.

Parliament says it’s investigating the incident.

Officers say they closed a side door and asked MPs to wait a while because the foyer where President Cyril Ramaphosa was exiting the building had become too congested.

In the police incident report, one officer says Malema stepped on her foot, while another says Malema pushed her out of formation by putting his hand around her neck.