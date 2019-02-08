Diplomatic relations between France, Italy sink to lowest levels in decades

France has recalled its ambassador to Italy in fury over the Italian government's support for a protest movement in France which could topple the leadership.

LONDON - Diplomatic relations between two of Europe's most powerful neighbours have sunk to their lowest level in decades.

For more than three months, cities around France have been targeted by the so-called Yellow Vest movement, angry at government policies.

Ignoring the usual protocol of not becoming involved with another country's internal issues, the Italian deputy prime minister has met with the protest leaders and earlier praised their campaign.

Italy has defended the meeting, saying some of the protestors are standing in European elections but France says it's the latest provocation following "unfounded attacks and outlandish claims".

The two countries have clashed over migration in the last few weeks as well.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)