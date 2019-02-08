CT boy (12) arrested for possession of a firearm

The minor was accompanied by a 33-year-old man when Athlone Police detectives found the pistol on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A 12-year-old boy from Kewtown has been arrested for the possession of a firearm.

The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The 12-year-old was processed according to the Child Justice Act and later released, while the 33-year-old man will appear in court once he has been charged.”

