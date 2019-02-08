Popular Topics
CPUT students hand over memorandum of demands over transport, accommodation

A group of protesting students from the Western Cape College of Nursing in Athlone has handed over a memorandum of demands to the CPUT vice-chancellor, Chris Nhlapo.

FILE: Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A group of protesting students from the Western Cape College of Nursing in Athlone has handed over a memorandum of demands to the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) vice-chancellor, Chris Nhlapo.

The students, brandishing placards, demonstrated outside the Athlone campus along Klipfontein Road early on Friday morning.

They’re up in arms over issues relating to transport and student accommodation.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley says: “Students at CPUT’s Athlone campus handed a memorandum over [to Mr Nhlapo] listing a number of issues, including complaints about inter-campus transport and residence problems.”

Nhlapo, earlier this week, announced the university has decided to form a task team to deal with issues relating to student housing.

Nhlapo made the announcement after some students protested at the District Six campus over a lack of accommodation.

Hundreds of students are still waiting to be placed.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

