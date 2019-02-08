Centurion teacher accused of sexual assault to remain in custody
More than 20 girls, aged between 10 and 13, claim they were sexually assaulted by the Valhalla Primary School teacher last year.
JOHANNESBURG - A Valhalla Primary School teacher will remain in custody after being formally charged with seven counts of sexual assault.
The accused appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Friday morning.
More than 20 girls, aged between 10 and 13, claim they were sexually assaulted in Centurion last year, however, the 55-year-old man was only arrested on Thursday.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane said: “The State still needs more information [and] we are hoping that more parents and learners will come forward with more information and continue working together with the investigating officer to give their children an opportunity to state their case.”
LISTEN: Dept puts Valhalla primary & Hoërskool Driehoek under spotlight
The alleged abuse at the school took place last year but the Gauteng Education Department says they were only informed this week.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona says the department is conducting its own investigation.
“We do have our own statements for the departmental case and our investigation will also focus on the concerns from parents on why the department didn’t act.”
