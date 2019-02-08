Cele insists decision to terminate Robert McBride’s Ipid contract not final
Police Minister Bheki Cele says that he did not make a final decision on renewing the contract, but a preliminary decision.
PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele insists that his decision not to renew the five-year term of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride is not final, but a preliminary decision which still has to be confirmed or rejected by the Police Portfolio Committee.
Cele makes his submission in an affidavit filed to oppose McBride’s application to have the so-called interim decision reviewed and set aside.
The Ipid head’s five-year term ends in February.
Cele argues that McBride’s application is aimed at a decision which is not reviewable and that the application is premature and moot.
The minister insists that McBride has not been removed from office and points out that an Ipid director’s term automatically terminates after five years, and there is no right to have the term renewed.
Cele says he did not make a final decision on renewing the contract, but a preliminary decision which must still be confirmed or rejected by the duly authorised parliamentary decision-maker.
Meanwhile, the Helen Suzman Foundation has applied to be admitted as a friend of the court.
The foundation argues that neither Cele nor McBride’s interpretation of the law related to the Ipid head is correct.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
