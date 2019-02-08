Business will back Ramaphosa's reforms, says Cape Chamber of Commerce

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
Go

Business will back Ramaphosa's reforms, says Cape Chamber of Commerce

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona), calling it courageous.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete as they make their way to the State of The Nation Address in Parliament on 7 February. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete as they make their way to the State of The Nation Address in Parliament on 7 February. Picture: GCIS
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona), calling it courageous.

Chamber president Janine Myburgh says that business will support the reforms Ramaphosa announced.

She’s warned, however, that implementing the changes would be a major challenge and bring the president into conflict with members of his own ruling alliance.

Myburgh says the speech also revealed that Ramaphosa has a deep understanding of the fundamental problems that are crippling the economy.

“It’s also a pleasant surprise for the public. We’ve been left rather punchdrunk from a series of above-inflation increases in administered prices over the last few years.”

WATCH: Top 5 moments from Sona 2019

ECONOMIC SHIFT

Ramaphosa believes the country is on the precipice of a major economic shift.

He’s set the target of putting the country among the world’s top 50 global players within three years.

In the first of two State of the Nation Addresses this year, Ramaphosa said government’s approach is not to spend its way out of economic turmoil, but rather to set the economy on a path of recovery.

He says measures introduced to ignite economic activity and restore investor confidence are paying dividends.

Last year’s investment summit attracted R300 billion in investment pledges both locally and abroad.

Additional reporting by Lindsay Dentlinger.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA