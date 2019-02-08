British actor Albert Finney dead at 82 - family

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
Go

British actor Albert Finney dead at 82 - family

According to a family spokesman, Finney passed away peacefully after a short illness.

FILE: In this file photo taken on 14 March 2000, British actor Albert Finney arrives to attend the premiere of his new film ‘Erin Brockovich’ in Los Angeles. Veteran British actor Albert Finney, who starred in films including ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and ‘Erin Brockovich’, has died at the age of 82, a family spokesman said Friday, 8 February 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: In this file photo taken on 14 March 2000, British actor Albert Finney arrives to attend the premiere of his new film ‘Erin Brockovich’ in Los Angeles. Veteran British actor Albert Finney, who starred in films including ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and ‘Erin Brockovich’, has died at the age of 82, a family spokesman said Friday, 8 February 2019. Picture: AFP
49 minutes ago

LONDON - Veteran British actor Albert Finney, who starred in films including Murder on the Orient Express and Erin Brockovich, has died at the age of 82, a family spokesperson said Friday.

Finney, who received four best actor Oscar nominations and won three Golden Globes, "passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side", the spokesperson said.

He grew up in Manchester, northwest England, and studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

He started out in William Shakespeare plays and mixed his movie career with acclaimed theatre roles.

His more recent films include The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012), and the James Bond film Skyfall, out the same year.

His four best actor Academy Award nominations were for Tom Jones (1963), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Dresser (1983) and Under the Volcano (1984).

He was also nominated for best supporting actor for his performance in Erin Brockovich (2000).

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA