British actor Albert Finney dead at 82 - family
According to a family spokesman, Finney passed away peacefully after a short illness.
LONDON - Veteran British actor Albert Finney, who starred in films including Murder on the Orient Express and Erin Brockovich, has died at the age of 82, a family spokesperson said Friday.
Finney, who received four best actor Oscar nominations and won three Golden Globes, "passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side", the spokesperson said.
He grew up in Manchester, northwest England, and studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.
He started out in William Shakespeare plays and mixed his movie career with acclaimed theatre roles.
His more recent films include The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012), and the James Bond film Skyfall, out the same year.
His four best actor Academy Award nominations were for Tom Jones (1963), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Dresser (1983) and Under the Volcano (1984).
He was also nominated for best supporting actor for his performance in Erin Brockovich (2000).
