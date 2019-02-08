Prince Harry and Meghan attend armed forces charity awards
LONDON - Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attended an awards ceremony on Thursday evening for the Endeavour Fund, which supports the physical and mental recovery of injured and sick servicemen and women.
The fund was launched by the Royal Foundation of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Harry’s elder brother William and his wife Kate, in 2012. It says it has since helped more than 5,000 people through 86 projects.
The evening, held at Draper’s Hall in London, was hosted by British actor Ross Kemp.
"You do not have to be defined by your injury or disability. You may not realise or appreciate it yet, but do not underestimate the incredible impact you are having on those around you, by simply being yourself." — The Duke of Sussex #EndeavourFundAwards pic.twitter.com/8uAohPczUs— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 7, 2019
Shaun Pascoe was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress after numerous tours around the world with the @RoyalAirForce.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 7, 2019
He set up the Forces’ Sailing Charity @TurntoStarboard, providing more than 1200 sailing opportunities to service personnel and veterans. #EndeavourFundAwards pic.twitter.com/YyEJNlICEu
Nathan Forster was badly injured in Afghanistan in an IED blast that ended his military career.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 7, 2019
With @Fly2Pole, Nathan has gone from having no flying experience to becoming a commercial pilot. #EndeavourFundAwards pic.twitter.com/rC9OLvORlw
