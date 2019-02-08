Britain's Drax becomes world's first biomass plant to capture carbon
The pilot bioenergy carbon capture and storage project is expected to capture a ton of carbon dioxide a day.
LONDON - Britain’s Drax has started capturing carbon dioxide at its wood-burning power plant in North Yorkshire, a world first in technology it hopes could lead to carbon negative power plants in the future.
Energy companies are seeking ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions while also providing constant supplies of electricity when renewable power sources, such as wind and solar are limited by the weather.
The pilot bioenergy carbon capture and storage project is expected to capture a ton of carbon dioxide a day and Drax will also seek to find ways to store and use the CO2 captured.
“This innovative technology has the potential to make huge strides in our efforts to tackle climate change while kick-starting an entirely new cutting-edge industry in the UK,” Britain’s energy and clean growth minister Claire Perry said in a statement.
Drax said the project was the first in the world to capture carbon emissions from a biomass plant.
Carbon capture, storage and use (CCSU) involves the capture of emissions from power plants and industry to allow them to be compressed and stored for use in industrial applications such as making drinks fizzy.
Climate scientists say the technology is likely to be needed to help meet the international Paris climate agreement to try to limit a rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Earlier attempts to capture and store emissions underground (CCS) in Europe have largely failed. An European Union program in 2012 did not go on to fund a single CCS project and a British support scheme was canceled in 2015.
However, the hope is that finding ways of using the carbon dioxide, rather than simply storing it, will help the technology to become more economically feasible.
Popular in World
-
Jamal Khashoggi fiancé hopes Trump will change mind on killing
-
Russia detains more Jehovah’s Witnesses amid crackdown
-
'Death to America' aimed at Trump, not American nation, Iran leader says
-
US poised to carry out first execution of 2019
-
Massive drug bust exposes Mexico-Australia cartel ties
-
Thailand king’s sister Princess Ubolratana enters PM race
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.